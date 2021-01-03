Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.06 Million

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $191.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.55 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $764.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 41,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,044. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

