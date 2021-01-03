Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average is $263.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total value of $760,039.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,433 shares of company stock valued at $127,647,077. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

