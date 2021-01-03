Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $273.22. 795,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.46. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

