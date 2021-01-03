Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.36. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.38.

ADI stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,091. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

