Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 211,063 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 2,396,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,123. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

