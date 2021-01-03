Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.56 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $571.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.80 million. Masonite International reported sales of $531.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.