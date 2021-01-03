Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $571.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.80 million. Masonite International reported sales of $531.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.