Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $646.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.40 million to $661.70 million. Stericycle reported sales of $799.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.33. 345,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,969. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.