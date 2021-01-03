Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

FISI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti upgraded Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $22.50 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

