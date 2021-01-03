Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of JRSH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

