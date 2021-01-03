Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands is poised to benefit from solid product portfolio and strength in its operating segments in the quarters ahead. Also, solid momentum across the company’s Fiberon business and investments in product innovation are likely to be beneficial. Further, its focus on operational efficiency and supply-chain optimization are expected to improve margins. The company’s cost-control measures are likely to help it maintain a healthy margin performance. In the past six months its shares have outperformed the industry. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak remains concerning. Also, the company is experiencing rising cost of sales over the past few quarters. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

