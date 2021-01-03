Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INOV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 454.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth $9,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Inovalon by 99.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 309,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.