Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.99.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 424,395 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,873,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.