Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

