Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Five9 by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

