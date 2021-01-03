Zano Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $36,046.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00167463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00509774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018680 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,479,317 coins and its circulating supply is 10,449,817 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

