Zap Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Zap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and $1.25 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.