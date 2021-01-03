ZCore (ZCR) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $466,066.61 and approximately $9,145.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,455,892 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.