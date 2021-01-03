Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,430.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $173,058.07 and approximately $51,430.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

