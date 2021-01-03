Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Cap of $784,838.08

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $784,838.08 and approximately $607.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

