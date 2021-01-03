ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,499.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $304,950.07 and $15,499.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00259185 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.46 or 0.01972972 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

