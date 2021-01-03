Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.50. 1,292,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,167. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

