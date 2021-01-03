ZPER Trading Down 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid and Allbit. ZPER has a market capitalization of $101,699.15 and $310.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034642 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001531 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

