ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.16 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

