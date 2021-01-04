-$0.06 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 202.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

