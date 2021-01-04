$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.74. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.