$0.32 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.23. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

