$0.37 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 47.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 59.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

