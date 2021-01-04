$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. Monro reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.94. 13,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

