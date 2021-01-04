$0.95 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 1,129,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

