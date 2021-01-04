$0.99 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders sold 2,592,332 shares of company stock valued at $158,242,659 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.30. 152,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

