$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.18. 152,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,699. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

