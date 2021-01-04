$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,526. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

