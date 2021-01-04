$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 7,817,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,399. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

