$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.51. 2,332,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

