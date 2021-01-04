$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

