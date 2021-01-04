$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.50 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $16.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.02 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $80.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AC Immune by 89.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AC Immune by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 91,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,051. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.