$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 803,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.