$1.75 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

