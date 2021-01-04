$104.19 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $104.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $418.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.87 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

