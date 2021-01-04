$108.77 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $108.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.30 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $91.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $407.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $408.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.87 million, with estimates ranging from $478.47 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 10,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,181 shares of company stock worth $5,074,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

