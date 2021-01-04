11,689 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.15 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

