12,053 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

RFG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $208.47.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

