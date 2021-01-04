12Ships (TSHP) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One 12Ships token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $2.18 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00261285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00525549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00051361 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,928,878,038 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.