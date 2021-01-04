$15.24 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $15.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.02 billion and the highest is $15.47 billion. HP posted sales of $14.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $57.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $58.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $60.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. BidaskClub raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 210,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,236,745. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

