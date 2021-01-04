$156.09 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce sales of $156.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.30 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $708.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $851.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of HA stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

