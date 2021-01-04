$16.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $16.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $14.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $55.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $56.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.44 million, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $63.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.