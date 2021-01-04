$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.25 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $717.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.49 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million.

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.