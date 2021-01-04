$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.93 million and the highest is $18.81 million. Conformis posted sales of $19.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $70.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.23 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $79.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conformis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

