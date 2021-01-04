$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $249.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.