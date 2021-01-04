$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $249.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

