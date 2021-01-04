$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

ALV stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 78,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

